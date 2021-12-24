Airlines canceled dozens of flights into and out of Seattle Tacoma International Airport on Friday as surging coronavirus infections from the omicron variant snarled global travel and crimped holiday plans for millions of travelers.
Among arrivals and departures at Sea-Tac Airport, 26 were reported canceled and another 81 were reported delayed as of 2:30 p.m., according to website FlightAware. Cancellations affected 12 scheduled departures, or 2% of all departures, and 14 scheduled arrivals (2%), according to FlightAware.
Airlines reporting cancellations Friday included Delta, with 12, or 7% of its total scheduled flights into or out of Sea-Tac; United, with five (17%); Alaska, with five (1%); JetBlue, with two (33%); and Spirit, with two (50%), according to FlightAware.
Another 38 cancellations were reported for flights scheduled into or out of Sea-Tac Airport on Christmas Day and another four for Sunday, as of 2:30 p.m., FlightAware reported.
In an emailed statement, airport communications manager Kate Hudson recommended that affected travelers “contact their airline directly.”
Thom Andretti and his wife, Elizabeth Tennent, of Seattle had their Alaska Air flight from Sea-Tac Airport to Detroit on Sunday canceled a few hours before their scheduled departure, but were able to find another flight. “We called pretty much immediately and they rebooked us for the next day on a 6 a.m. Delta flight,” Andretti said.
On Thursday, airlines reported 23 cancellations and 212 delays for flights scheduled into or out of Sea-Tac Airport, according to FlightAware.
The cancellations and delays at Sea-Tac Airport come as airlines globally canceled some 3,000 flights scheduled for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, on top of 2,000 flights that were canceled Thursday, according to FlightAware. The website reported that more than a fifth of the flights canceled for Friday involved travel within, into or out of the United States.
As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, FlightAware was reporting 643 Friday cancellations across the U.S., and a total of 2,368 worldwide. The site was also reporting 509 U.S. cancellations for flights scheduled on Christmas and 367 for Sunday.
Many airlines attributed the disruptions to surging COVID-19 cases, which have left airlines short-staffed.
United Airlines said in a statement Thursday that it was canceling 120 flights on Friday because the omicron variant has had “a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation.”
Delta said in a statement that its teams had “exhausted all options and resources before canceling around 158 flights in Friday’s nearly 3,100-flight schedule” due to weather events and spiking omicron cases.
Passenger volumes at Sea-Tac Airport have surged over the last two weeks, as tens of thousands of travelers prepared for what, until recently, was hoped to be a partial return to normal.
The airport expects the number of arriving, departing and connecting passengers to average 124,000 a day for the week of Dec. 19-25 and 131,000 the following week, Hudson said. The busiest days of the holiday travel season are expected to be Dec. 27, with 139,000 travelers, and Dec. 30, with 136,000, Hudson said.
“This represents approximately 80-90% of the passenger volume we saw pre-pandemic in 2019,” Hudson said.
The holiday season is the second busiest travel time at Sea-Tac Airport, after the summer season, Hudson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.