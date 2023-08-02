A trio of elected officials on the Richland School Board could be ousted from office before the month’s end.
Tuesday’s results from the Aug. 1 primary show Kari Williams, Audra Byrd and Semi Bird losing a voter-backed effort to recall them from office.
The results after a majority of the ballots were tallied just after 8 p.m. Tuesday showed:
- Audra Byrd: 56% (7,694 votes) in favor, 44% (5,993 votes) against.
- Semi Bird: 56% (7,725 votes) in favor, 44% (5,971 votes) against.
- Kari Williams: 55% (7,581 votes) in favor, 45% (6,118 votes) against.
Byrd, Bird and Williams could be the first, second and third government officials from the Richland School District to ever lose their office in a recall election.
So far, 13,687 total ballots have been counted in Byrd’s recall, 13,696 ballots in Bird’s recall and 13,699 ballots in Williams’ recall.
“We hope that the resolution of the recall process gives the community some closure. It’s time to put our differences aside and turn our attention to supporting RSD students, families and schools,” petitioner Elizabeth Lugo, with the Richland School Board Recall campaign, said in a statement.
Benton County Elections Division expects there are 3,500 more ballots left to count across all elections. It’s unclear how many of those are voters from the school district.
Recall elections need to receive 50%, plus 1 vote, in order to successfully oust an elected official.
Any school board members who are recalled must vacate their position by the time Benton County Auditor Brenda Chilton certifies the election Aug. 15.
A successful recall does not preclude a school board member from running for office again.
Tuesday’s vote marked the end of a 16-month effort to remove the trio from office.
The recall was the result of February 2022 Richland School Board split 3-2 vote to go against the state’s indoor mask mandate in schools.
Each of the three who voted for lifting the mandate faced three recall charges by a citizen’s group. They accused Bird, Byrd and Williams of:
- Violating Washington’s Open Public Meetings Act (OPMA) by taking final action on a matter not included on a published meeting agenda.
- Violating state law on masking at the time, exceeding their powers and responsibilities as school board members.
- Violating district policies and procedures by failing to assure compliance with laws and policies.
The vote put the school district’s state resources and funding at risk, and ultimately led to the superintendent closing school for two full days until the action was reversed.
Opponents of the recall say the action is frivolous and expensive, and that the charges levied against the school board members don’t hold merit.
In April 2022, Mike Lawrence, Brian Brendel, Bradley Rew and Anthony Peurrung filed petitions with the Benton County Auditor’s Office to remove the trio from office. Rew, a Tri-City entrepreneur and businessman, later reported anonymous death threats to the police that he believed he received due to his involvement.
Superior Court Judge Norma Rodriguez found that most of the charges met the state’s standard for recall. She narrowed the language and also eventually threw out a meeting violation claim.
The three appealed Rodriguez’s decision to the Washington State Supreme Court, which ultimately upheld the charges, and in an opinion said the three board members were “knowingly defying a law with which they disagreed” when they made their mask vote and that they believed they did not give the public proper notice.
The group and school district also was briefly entangled in a lawsuit. Arthur West, an Olympia-based open government advocate, accused them of failing to provide sufficient notice to the public as required under state law about the mask vote and that the final vote was out of compliance with the Open Public Meetings Act. A settlement of $5,000 was eventually agreed to.
The recall remains an undercurrent in Semi Bird’s 2024 bid for state governor. He has attracted attention from Republicans across Washington and continues to be the party’s financial front runner, although former Rep. Dave Reichert, who threw his hat into the race last month, appears to be the more moderate GOP favorite.
Regardless of the recall outcome, Bird plans to leave his seat on the school board at the end of this year to focus efforts on his gubernatorial run.
In a Tuesday statement released before results were out, Bird’s campaign scolded the recall and said he was being targeted for standing up for parents rights and students.
“I made a promise to the voters of Richland and I keep my promises,” Bird said. “Liberal policies in our schools continue to prove disastrous for student mental health and overall academic competency. If I am to be recalled for my decision to stand for parents’ rights and the health and well being of our children, I will wear it like a badge of honor.”
What’s next?
Updated election results will be posted about 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug 2.
Voters can check the status of their ballot online at voters.votewa.gov.
Voters will be notified by phone and email if the signature on their ballot is challenged. If a voter fails to respond by 4:30 p.m. Aug. 14, the ballot will be forwarded to the Benton County Canvassing Board for a final review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.