The surprise Richland School Board decision to make masks optional in classrooms was met with equal parts celebration and dismay Wednesday.
The mask requirement by the state has been at the center of weeks of debate among Tri-City school districts. The issue finally came to a head in a special meeting Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Richland when newly elected board member Semi Bird moved to make masks optional.
The move took two school board members and the larger community by surprise since it wasn’t included on the special meeting agenda.
For Shelly Walser Burt, it was a moment for celebration. She has been fighting COVID requirements for more than a year, including holding a protest this summer about masks.
“Thank you for your leadership Semi Bird, Audra Byrd and Kari Williams,” she wrote on Facebook.
For parent Brian Johnson, the decision was a irresponsible, and he felt it put his children at more risk.
“I don’t want to wear a mask but you don’t get to play #COVID19 #maskmandate #RussianRoulette with my kids safety because you’re a bunch of #Boomers who have less education than me,” he said in an email to the school board.
The school district canceled classes shortly after the decision as it worked to “ensure our schools can continue to serve all students.”
It was unclear Wednesday morning when classes will reopen. The board called an emergency meeting with its attorney for Wednesday afternoon.
Several parents were frustrated that the school district had shut down classes just as they saw victory on the horizon.
The Richland School District had shut off comments on its Facebook post but people shared the post and added their opinions.
“Maybe the idea of an ‘emergency closure’ (is) because kids will have the option to be able to see each other’s smiles again,” one man said. “Trying to remember a time in history when voices being silenced was done by the good guys.”
Students organized two rallies outside of the Richland School District Administration office in support of the board’s decision. About 75 people ranging from elementary students to parents gathered outside of the building in West Richland on Wednesday.
Estelle Eylander, a senior at Hanford, helped organize the protest. She was glad the school board had voted in their favor.
“We think it’s a shame that the teachers decided not to go to school today,” she said.
She feels that people who want to wear masks should be allowed to, and those who don’t should also be able to. She noted that children are much less likely to have serious complications from COVID.
“I personally don’t like (the masks.)“ she said. “It’s really sad to see kids wearing masks. It makes school not fun anymore.”
UPSET AT THE DECISION
While many supported the move, others felt the three school board members had over-stepped their authority.
“I feel betrayed by my school board and I question the legality of the special meeting you called for tonight,” Carrie Hallquist said in a letter to the school board, the superintendent and the district’s attorney.
She pointed out the agenda didn’t list making masks optional as a topic, and never addressed any of the items that were on the agenda.
“Our trust has been violated,” she said. “This type of deception demonstrates nothing but contempt for those who you purport to represent.”
Another letter to the school board called on Bird, Byrd and Williams to “drop the pretense that you care about children.”
“People who care about children do not jeopardize their school funding and do not take chances with their health,” David J. Watson wrote. “Only cheap political hacks are willing to push some political agenda regardless of hose many children are harmed.”
Others said they were looking into recall petitions for the three school board members.
A letter from Sara Watson to the board thanked the superintendent for her decision to shut down the schools in face of the decision.
“My children are disappointed that they are not able to attend school and their activities today because of the emergency closure the board forced upon the district, but I absolutely agree with the actions of Ms. (Shelley) Redinger,” Watson wrote.