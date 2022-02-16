Richland’s Fred Meyer will re-open on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, nearly two weeks after a man opened fire inside the store, killing one and critically wounding another.
The company said a private event will be held Sunday morning for store associates before the 101 Wellsian Way doors open to customers for shortened shopping hours.
“The reopening is another step in the healing process following the shooting that occurred on Feb. 7,” according to a news release issued Tuesday night. “This decision reflects feedback from store associates and members of the Richland community.”
This Sunday’s hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Grocery pickup services will resume on Monday, when the store is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The news release by the Portland-based company for the multi-department store chain said that will be the Richland location’s operating hours until further notice.
‘SUPPORTING OUR ASSOCIATES’
“Our plan to reopen is a testament to the resilience of our associates and the Richland community. We continue to mourn the loss of life and stand with the other victims of this senseless shooting,” Dennis Gibson, president of Fred Meyer Stores, said in the news release.
“We are committed to supporting our associates and we will be here for the community as we continue the healing process.”
The company said it’s taking additional actions, including:
▪ Donating to Support, Advocacy & Resource Center in Richland to support the needs of victims, families, survivors and the community affected by the tragedy.
▪ Donating products from the Richland Fred Meyer store to Second Harvest Tri-Cities to help sustain the Richland community.
▪ Offering an associate hotline to answer questions or assist with ongoing concerns.
VICTIM ‘MAKING PROGRESS’
Just after 11 a.m. on Feb. 7, Aaron C. Kelly walked into the Richland store and had what security video shows was a “quick conversation” with Instacart worker Justin Krumbah in Aisle 14, before shooting at Krumbah as Kelly went back about his business, according to court documents.
After Krumbah fell to the floor, Kelly allegedly shot him several more times before walking away.
Kelly then walked away and passed by the customer service desk, where he shot employee Mark A. Hill, documents said.
The alleged shooter talked with another patron and wandered briefly before leaving the store. He was captured about 12 hours later driving on Interstate 90 during a manhunt across Eastern Washington.
Hill remains hospitalized in critical condition with multiple injuries caused by his three bullet wounds.
The most recent update on a GoFundMe account, written last Saturday, said he is on a ventilator, unconscious and not responding to “commands or painful stimuli,” but he’d been on heavy sedation medication and “seems to be making progress.”
Kelly, 39, is charged in Benton County Superior Court with premeditated first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
