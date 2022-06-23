A rafter who fell into the Yakima River near a small diversion dam in Richland has died.
The Benton County Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday morning that the man pulled out of the water downstream from the dam near the Hanford nuclear site did not survive. Chief Deputy Coroner Dennis Morris said they are waiting for his family to be notified before releasing his name.
A man and woman were rafting on the river from the Benton City area, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. Both were tossed into the water when the raft went over the Wanawish Dam west of the Horn Rapids Golf Course, said a Facebook post. The woman was able to swim to shore, but the man was carried away in the current.
Benton County sheriff’s deputies along with emergency responders from Columbia Basin Dive Rescue and Benton County Fire District 2 were called to the river to help find him.
They were able to pull him from the water down river near the Snively Road boat launch and rush him to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. It’s not clear if they were wearing life jackets.
The Wanawish Dam marks the beginning of the Columbia Irrigation District system where water is diverted from the Yakima River into 41 miles of open canals.
While the lowhead dam may appear safe, the currents can be dangerous, and people can get sucked under the water. In 2006, a 46-year-old kayaker died after being thrown into the water. Warning signs are posted telling people not to try to cross over the dam.
The Tapteal Greenway advises people on the river to dock at the Horn Rapids Boat launch and go around the dam, according to the Greenway’s description of the water trail stretching from Benton City through Richland. The exit is marked with a large sign on the left bank about 500 feet upstream of the dam.
