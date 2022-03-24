Kim Gatbunton, center, holds a photo of her son Josh Gatbunton, who was shot and killed during a 2008 robbery at an apartment in Tacoma, Wash., as she talks with reporters along with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, right, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., after Inslee signed a package of bills to tighten gun laws in Washington state. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)