WENATCHEE — “Sometimes you don’t apply for a job, a job applies for you,” said Jon Gallie, wildlife biologist for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), on how he became involved with the Columbia Basin Pygmy Rabbit Recovery Program in 2016.
With Columbia Basin pygmy rabbits listed as endangered in 2003 and reintroduction activities underway in 2011, Gallie was in the right place at the right time. After being involved in the initial phases of the pygmy rabbit’s population recovery efforts, the project manager moved on and WDFW named Gallie to the position.
“(WDFW) is in this for the long haul; recovery will take decades. We are committed to restore and protect the area’s ecological heritage to the time the glaciers retreated,” Gallie said. In accordance with the federal Endangered Species Act, it is the WDFW’s responsibility to protect all native species of plants and animals, “even tiny, ordinary mammals,” he added.
While the pygmy rabbit is a diminutive animal and thus difficult to observe, its place on the land is no less important than that of larger actors; they are part of the land’s historic and current biodiversity.
To the untrained eye, cottontail rabbits can be mistaken for pygmy rabbits, although the latter has no white tail and is considerably smaller. The rule of thumb is, Gallie said, “White tail is a pygmy fail.” And the ecological differences between the two are many, with the pygmy rabbit being far less flexible in the terrain necessary for its survival.
This scarce herbivore needs large blocks of deep soil and hundreds of acres for food and cover. Much like prairie dogs, pygmy rabbits use burrow systems to mitigate threats from predators and for thermal regulation. The rest of the time they live above ground, are active year-round, and their favorite meal is sagebrush.
They are known to be specific to only two small regions of the planet: southern Douglas and northern Grant counties in Washington state. They have been part of this shrub-steppe landscape for thousands of years. Yet in 2001, WDFW caught the last 16 wild pygmy rabbits for its captive breeding program. As of 20 years ago, there was no evidence of any remaining in the wild.
“The goal is recovery and eventually delisting (as an endangered species),” Gallie said. “We are early in the process, with recovery decades out.”
Gallie also said the rabbits are somewhat problematic to count and it is no exaggeration to say that the numbers change daily.
The last two years have seen a growth in their counts, with two pygmy rabbit populations containing 150 to 200 animals total (including those in the wild and in the breeding enclosures). For the goal of being downlisted from endangered, however, a minimum of six wild populations with at least 100 rabbits in each would need to be thriving.
Beezley Hills, north of Crescent Bar, and Sagebrush Flats, north of Ephrata, are the two locations the endangered rabbits are raised, with some of the juveniles taken to two other sites or released just outside of the enclosures.
In a wildfire season that begins in May and runs into November, fire is the major threat to the rabbits’ survival. In recent area wildfires, 20% to 40% of their habitat has been destroyed, and restoration will take at least 20 years.
“Wildfire is an existential threat to their survival; no warning, no preparation, it can be the wrong cigarette thrown in the wrong area on the wrong day,” Gallie said.
The Columbia Basin pygmy rabbit was perilously close to becoming no more than a journal article, a hide in a drawer, a mounted specimen on a shelf. With the advent of healthier semi-wild breeding programs, which include mobile sites, health checks and vaccinations, tools are now available to increase and stabilize their numbers. In the last 13 years, the program has seen success by adding two wild populations that expand annually into new areas.
“Things are going well,” Gallie said.
This effort also draws upon a very dynamic and active group of volunteers. For opportunities to volunteer for this program and others, visit wdfw.wa.gov/get-involved/volunteer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.