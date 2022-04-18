A small private plane crashed and flipped at the Richland Airport on Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened just before 4 p.m. at the airport operated by the Port of Benton off the Highway 240 bypass. Port officials at first were unable to spot the overturned plane in the brush along the runway, according to initial dispatch reports.
The pilot reportedly called 911 for help from inside the plane It’s unclear if more than one person was onboard, however, there were reports that at least one person was injured.
No information was immediately available from Richland police on Sunday. The airport serves regional business customers and has two paved runways, according to the port’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.