Dozens of Alaska Airlines flights were canceled early Friday, largely due to a shortage of pilots, some of whom were expected to picket the airline later in the day in Seattle and elsewhere.
Alaska Air and the pilot union have been locked in contract negotiations for nearly three years. Officials with Alaska Airlines said some flight cancellations were “connected to a shortage of pilots which has created operational challenges.”
As of 9 a.m. Friday, Alaska Airlines had cancelled more than 120 flights – about 9% of its overall operation – impacting more than 15,300 travelers. A company spokesperson said additional cancellations are possible over the weekend.
Cancelations at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport included 66 Alaska Airlines flights, according to FlightAware.
The airline has notified passengers whose flights have been impacted and is working as “quickly as possible to make things right and get them to their destinations,” said a spokesperson with Alaska Airlines.
Contract negotiations between the airline and the Air Line Pilots Association, the union representing Alaska pilots, began in 2019 and are currently before a federal mediator. In a statement Friday, union leaders blamed Alaska for failing to prepare for an upswing in travel.
“Alaska Airlines failed to properly plan for increased travel demand and take the steps necessary to ensure it attracted and retained pilots,” the union executive council said in an statement.
Pilots with the airline are scheduled to picket in protest over stalled contract negotiations from noon to 2 p.m. in Seattle at the Hilton hotel near the airport. Similar demonstrations are expected at four other Alaska Air hubs.
Beyond pay, the key sticking points in the negotiation appear to be job security and scheduling stability. Both parties assert they are ready to strike an agreement, though the union argued Friday that the airline is not yet serious about reaching a contract.
“They’re trying to distract the public from their mismanagement and blame the pilots who helped save their company” for the cancellations, union leadership said in a statement. “Pilot leaders have been warning for years that pilots will choose to fly for other airlines due to an inadequate contract that will only exacerbate existing staffing challenges.”
Alaska contends it is committed to reaching an agreement, but that any deal must allow the company “to maintain growth and profitability for a strong future.”
After a pandemic slump, Alaska Air eked out a $14 million profit during the final fiscal quarter of 2021, a year that saw it bring in $6.2 billion in revenue. Last month, the company outlined plans to increase the size of its fleet by 100 aircraft — bringing the total to 400 planes — while raising its annual revenue by $400 million within the next five years.
Retention has been a significant issue for the company, which has seen employee unions produce online advertisements featuring former Alaska workers enjoying new jobs at other airlines. Jenny Wetzel, vice president of labor relations for Alaska Airlines, said in a statement Friday that “a new pilot contract remains a top priority for Alaska.”
“We’ve put a package on the table that’s competitive and addresses the issues most important to our pilots,” Wetzel continued. “It’s a significant financial investment in our pilot group while recognizing that we are still working to recover from $2.3 billion in losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are eager to conclude negotiations quickly so our pilots can enjoy these new benefits as soon as possible.”
The pilot contract is currently the subject of a mediation with the National Mediation Board. The next mediation session is scheduled for later in April.
This report includes information from The Seattle Times archives. Assistant Business Editor Levi Pulkkinen contributed to the report.
