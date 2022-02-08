An Instacart shopper with a “positive can-do attitude” was identified online by friends and co-workers as the man killed Monday inside the Richland Fred Meyer.
Justin Krumbah, 38, was one of two people shot by a gunman about 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
He died at the store before he could be taken to a hospital. A second man was undergoing surgery Monday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center and was in critical condition, said police investigators.
A GoFundMe fundraiser was started just hours after the 11 a.m. shooting to raise money for Krumbah’s funeral.
By evening, 195 people already had donated over $9,000.
He will be missed by everyone at Fred Meyer, said Alexander Weeks on the fundraiser site. He and others said they frequently saw Krumbah at the Richland store.
“He always had a smile on his face and was an absolute joy to be around,” Weeks said. “He was far and away one of my favorite parts of coming in and made those extra hard days seem not so bad.”
Destiny Underwood, whose Facebook page identified her as the deli manager at the Richland Fred Meyer, posted that she also planned to start a credit union donation for Krumbah so donations could go directly to his family.
“He was an amazing guy, always had a bit of a better day when he was in,” she said on social media. “... It’s truly heartbreaking that he had to go to heaven today.”
Another person posted that Krumbah had recently delivered her family’s groceries. ”Such a kind guy. We had a little conversation at the door,” her post said.
On Krumbah’s Facebook page on Monday evening, a Richland woman said she met him in the checkout line last Saturday.
“... (We) visited about how you enjoyed Instacart and how you approached it with an outstanding work ethic,” she said. “My day was made by your positive, can do attitude.”
A man immediately replied that he’d had the same experience. “Very positive and outgoing man,” he said.
Krumbah’s last post to the page showed him looking pleased in an apron with a Seattle Seahawk’s emblem.
“You wear an apron now?” a friend posted, with a laughing emoji.
“I take pride in my work no matter what I do!” Krumbah replied. “Always gotta be professional!! And it’s sped up my production time also!!”
According to Krumbah’s Facebook page he went to high school in Ellensburg, Wash.
