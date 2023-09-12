MANSON — Eighth District Rep. Kim Schrier met with apple grower and former Chelan County Commissioner Doug England and Vicki Malloy, president of the Chelan-Douglas Farm Bureau, on Saturday at England’s orchard near Manson.
While they toured his orchard, England told Schrier about some of the main concerns of small growers like him in the area.
“Many of the people who move here have no sense of agriculture,” England said.
He also said those people often complain about chemical spraying and noise from farm equipment near their homes, but he felt the government was too willing to put sanctions on growers for their necessary practices, especially when growers were here first.
England also said large fruit warehouses have too much power with the government over small producers. “The last people you want to give (government) money to is them,” he said.
When he applied for crop insurance to protect his business against a poor harvest, England said he was denied because he tried to do it through a cooperative, so he had to apply individually. Still, he said he is proud he has never received a government subsidy for growing apples.
“It’s about the bottom line,” Malloy told Schrier. “There needs to be a government program to help little growers to be successful.”
Shrier responded by mentioning she introduced the Expanding Access to (EAT) Healthy Foods from Local Farmers Act in Congress in June. This would amend The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), established under the Emergency Food Assistance Act of 1983, to provide additional distribution of agricultural products to emergency food organizations, allowing farmers to sell directly to them.
EAT has several co-sponsors, all Democrats, and two of them are also from Washington state. The bill has yet to make it out of committee, and only about 11% of bills proposed in the House of Representative have made it to the floor from 2021 to 2013. And so far, only 2% of those were enacted.
The meeting ended with a tasting of some of England’s apples. Although Mexico is still the biggest export market for Washington apples, he said that his Red Delicious apples, which are still the most favorite variety among U.S. consumers, sell well in China. In Japan, however, the top selling grade of those apples doesn’t have the normal deep red color because those apples have thicker skins and are harder for their consumers to peel.
Yet according to England, among small tree fruit growers in North Central Washington, some serious issues still remain, like an uncertain future.
Freelance writer Alan Moen has a small orchard in the Entiat Valley of American heirloom apple varieties, which he uses to make cider.
