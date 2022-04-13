A nationwide murder warrant has been issued for the father of a boy whose body was found in rural Benton County in February.
Pasco Police initiated a missing child report for 8-year-old Edgar Casian in May 2021, but they were unable to find him. On Feb. 5, 2022, hikers on a morning walk in rural Benton County found what they believed were human remains and alerted police.
Local agencies investigated and recovered the remains of a child, but did not release his identity at the time.
On Wednesday, Pasco Police announced on social media that dental records had identified the remains as those of Edgar Casian.
They also announced a nationwide arrest warrant had been issued for his dad, Edgar Casian-Garcia, and girlfriend Araceli Medina on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Their whereabouts are currently unknown. Anyone with information should contact their local authorities and Pasco Police Detective Jon Davis at davisj@pasco-wa.gov and refer to Pasco case #21-15039
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.