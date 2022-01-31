Travelers heading through the Cascade mountain passes should prepare for heavy snow, according to the National Weather Service. Snow began falling Sunday evening and is expected to continue until Monday afternoon, NWS said.
Snowfall is expected to total 8 to 12 inches at Snoqualmie and Stevens passes. As of Monday morning, an additional 4 to 10 inches were expected. A winter storm warning is in effect until 4 p.m. Monday for the Cascade mountains and valleys of Snohomish and King counties.
Areas below 1,000 feet should expect rain, weather service meteorologist Carly Kovacik said Sunday afternoon.
The Washington State Department of Transportation required chains on all vehicles except all-wheel-drive vehicles on Interstate 90 through Snoqualmie Pass, as of 7 a.m. Monday. Officials advised motorists to use traction tires on Highway 2 through Stevens Pass. Oversize vehicles were prohibited through both passes.
