Travelers heading through the Cascade mountain passes should prepare for heavy snow beginning Sunday evening and continuing to fall until Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Additional snow accumulations from 8 inches to 2 feet are forecast in the central Cascades, including Stevens and Snoqualmie passes. A winter storm warning is in effect until 4 p.m. Monday for the Cascade mountains and valleys of Snohomish and King counties.
Areas below 1,000 feet should expect rain, weather service meteorologist Carly Kovacik said Sunday afternoon.
The Washington State Department of Transportation required chains on all vehicles except all-wheel-drive vehicles on Interstate 90 through Snoqualmie Pass, as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Officials advised motorists to use traction tires on Highway 2 through Stevens Pass. Oversize vehicles were prohibited through both passes.
Kovacik said heavy snow should start falling by late Sunday evening.
“That is when we start to see the impactful snow accumulation begin,” she said.
In the Seattle area, “hit-or-miss showers” are forecast throughout the week, with the possibility of some flurries and light snow Wednesday morning across the Puget Sound region, Kovacik said. Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-30s to upper 40s.
