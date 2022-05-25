OLYMPIA — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said Wednesday, the same day state health officials urged people to wear face mask indoors as case counts steadily rise.
At a news conference, the state’s public health leaders said they weren’t issuing mandates but “strongly recommending” masks be worn indoors in crowded or confined places.
“This is the time to remind ourselves that this pandemic is not over,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah.
In a statement, Inslee’s office said the Democratic governor tested positive on a rapid antigen test and is experiencing mild symptoms, including a cough. Inslee is working from home and setting up antiviral treatments.
Inslee, who aggressively pushed for mitigation measures like indoor masking and restrictions on public gatherings early in the pandemic, is fully vaccinated, including two booster shots.
“I hope others consider getting their booster because it’s very effective in preventing serious illness,” Inslee said in a statement.
Also Wednesday, Lt. Gov. Denny Heck announced he tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing “mild but unpleasant symptoms, similar to a bad head cold.”
Heck said he, too, was vaccinated and double-boosted.
His office said he and Inslee have not been near each other in recent days and their cases are unrelated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.