Kittitas County has rescinded its local declaration of emergency and announced the demobilization of the county’s Incident Management Team, which is music to the ears of anybody trying to put on a public event this summer.
Are you ready to watch ‘em buck?
The Ellensburg Rodeo board of directors is ready to roll out the red carpet this Labor Day Weekend with a full slate during the four days of entertainment and competition that earned the rodeo a place in the ProRodeo Hall of Fame.
They are back in the saddle so to speak and board president Jerry Doolin couldn’t be happier planning for capacity crowds and a world-class rodeo.
“We’re going to be moving forward full bore, 100%,” he said. “It’s like we anticipated. We’ll be able to have full capacity. What I want everybody to know is that we’re prepping for 2021 with a full schedule of events.
“We can’t wait to see everybody Labor Day Weekend. Tickets are on sale and we’re happy to be ramping up for another great rodeo.”
The Ellensburg Rodeo is where Xtreme Bulls got its start back in 2002 and the tour will once again make a stop in Ellensburg, featuring the best bucking stock in the world with the greatest bull riders in the PRCA coming to town to take a shot at the $108,000 purse.
“The Xtreme Bulls is such a good thing for these guys. It’s such a good time to be a bull rider,” eight-time world champion and television analyst Donnie Gay said on the website. “I love the format, and I know for a fact the guys love the format.”
Money earned on the Xtreme Bulls Tour counts toward the PRCA World Standings, which means its money going toward qualifying for the National Finals Rodeo. The best and the brightest are coming to Ellensburg and Sage Kimzey has put on a show the past couple of years.
Tickets are available on sale online or can be obtained at the Ellensburg Rodeo office on Main Street.
“People can call on the phone or come in here,” Doolin said. “Some people are social and they want to come in and hi and ‘By the way can I get a couple of tickets.’
“We will accommodate people anyway they want to get their tickets. It’s all reserved seating, just like normal.”
The world hasn’t been just like normal for the past 16 months, so the idea of Labor Day Weekend in Ellensburg gearing up for its ProRodeo Hall of Fame, world-class event, is like coming home.