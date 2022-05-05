Elk are being blamed for crashes at the Hanford site that slowed the Thursday morning commute at the nuclear reservation.
Two crashes were reported on Route 4 South at the nuclear reservation shortly before 6 a.m. One crash involved three cars with rear-end collisions. No serious injuries were reported, but one person was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
The crashes were at mileposts 11 and 14 on the road that passes the Energy Northwest Columbia Generating Station north of Richland, Wash., and includes the Wye Barricade secure entrance to the nuclear reservation. Information was not immediately available on whether any elk were hit by vehicles.
The Hanford Patrol redirected traffic to Route 2 South until Route 4 was cleared about 7:15 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.