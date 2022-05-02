Children fishing discovered a decomposing body in the willows at Scooteney Reservoir on Sunday.
The reservoir is a popular fishing spot about 35 miles north of the Tri-Cities near the border of Franklin and Adams counties. The reservoir sits on the northern border of Franklin County next to Highway 17.
Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond said in a news release that the kids who were fishing at the reservoir when they spotted something floating in the willows about 7 p.m. Sunday.
When deputies arrived they found human remains in an advanced state of decomposition in the cattails on the west side of the reservoir, according to the release. Because the call came in early in the evening the sheriff’s office secured the scene for the night. And Franklin County coroner officials, detectives and a Washington state crime lab team were expected to be working at the site throughout the day Monday.
Raymond said in the release the sheriff’s office has no reports of a missing person from that area nor have they received calls of suspicious activity nearby in recent months. He plans to coordinate with other Tri-Cities area law enforcement officials to determine if a missing report might have been filed elsewhere.
Anyone with information concerning the investigation is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 509-545-3501. This was the second body found in a Mid-Columbia region waterway over the weekend. On Friday, passersby spotted the body of a Pasco man near the confluence of the Snake River and Columbia River near Sacajawea Historical State Park in Pasco.
No foul play was suspected but how he ended up in the river is still under investigation.
