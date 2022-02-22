A boiler explosion at Shearer’s Foods plant south of Hermiston sparked a dramatic fire Tuesday afternoon.
Umatilla County Fire District 1 and the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office were called to the plant just before 1 p.m.. after employees called 911 to report an explosion.
It’s believed the portable boiler fueled by natural gas is the the one that exploded. The plant supplies much of the Western U.S. with potato and corn chips.
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office reported that two people were known to be hurt.
Good Shepherd Medical Center reported that seven people came to the hospital from Shearer’s Foods. All were in stable to fair condition, according to the East Oregonian.
When it’s operating at full capacity, the plant employs up to 400 people, said Hermiston City Manager Byron Smith. It is one of the top employers in the Hermiston and Boardman areas.
The fire shut down Highway 207 from the Space Age Truck Stop near Interstate 84, exit 182, to Feedville Road, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
The plant is about 35 miles south of Tri-Cities.
Authorities warned the truck stop and Comfort Inn, as well as the PanelView RV park they may need to evacuate if the smoke plume shifted.
Currently, the smoke plume is not blowing in that direction, the sheriff’s office said.
At least one employee described it on Facebook at the “scariest thing in my life.”
Hermiston, Stanfield and Oregon State Police, along with Umatilla County Emergency Management, the Oregon Department of Transportation and Union Pacific Railroad are involved in the response to the fire.
SHEARER’S FOOD PLANT
Shearer’s Foods makes “salty snacks” for private brands. They supply a lot of the Western U.S. with potato and corn chips, said Smith.
The Ohio-based company has 12 production plants in nine states, including Oregon, and in Ontario, Canada.
Snack foods made by Shearer’s Foods include kettle-cooked and traditional potato chips, tortilla chips, popcorn, baked chips and cheese curls, along with cookies, crackers and wafers.
The Hermiston plant is the company’s only West Coast location.
While he is not familiar with all of the details from the fire, Smith said at the moment it looks like the main building is a total loss.
“It looks like everything is indicating that it is going to be a big loss, and we don’t know what the parent company will decide to do,” Smith told the Herald. “But we know that 400 people roughly worked there, so it will have a big impact on the community.”
The city will do whatever they can to help as they start looking at building. They already have been working with the Red Cross to help people living nearby.
Smith said the city is thinking ahead to coordinating a job fair for Shearer’s employees to help them transition to another job.
“I don’t know how the company is going to handle it — if they will help workers for a while or keep a few to work through cleanup. We just don’t know a lot of those details,” he said.
