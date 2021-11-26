A man was shot multiple times by a security officer on Black Friday outside the Kennewick Walmart.
The security officer followed the man into the parking lot at about 12:45 p.m., suspecting that he had taken merchandise from the 2720 S. Quillan St. store without paying for it, according to Kennewick police.
When the guard confronted the man in the crowded lot, the suspected shoplifter pulled out a gun, police said.
The guard, who had a concealed carry permit, told police he shot the man two to three times at close range, according to initial dispatch broadcasts.
The suspect was later arrested after a short standoff about 1:30 p.m. at a West 5th Avenue apartment in Kennewick and taken to a Tri-Cities hospital for treatment.
Once booked into the Benton County jail, he will have an investigative hold for second-degree assault and first-degree robbery, both felonies, police said.
His condition was not available Friday afternoon.
Police have not released the name of the suspect or the Walmart security guard.
A woman called 911 about 30 minutes after the shooting to say her fiancé had shown up at her apartment with gunshot wounds and was bleeding from his arm and leg.
Two children were with her in the apartment, and the fiancé was upset that the woman called 911, she told the dispatcher.
Police had been searching for the suspect who fled in a car. He was described as being in his 30s, dressed in all black with a black mask.
Shoppers and employees ran from the store when the shots rang out, with some shoppers calling police to say there was an active shooter at Walmart.
When police arrived, a team of officers moved through the store evacuating everyone to make sure there were no victims or other suspects inside.
The store remained closed for about two hours.
The Washington State Patrol and deputies from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the shooting.
