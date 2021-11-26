A man was shot several times by a security officer on Black Friday outside the Kennewick Walmart.
Alexander Yell, 31, was suspected of stealing some merchandise from the 2720 S. Quillan St. store about 12:45 p.m.
The security officer followed Yell into the south portion of the store’s crowded parking lot and Yell pulled out a gun, according to Kennewick police reports.
Kennewick police Lt. Jason Kiel said investigators later determined that Yell fired at least one round toward the security guard.
The guard, who had a concealed gun carry permit, told police he pulled out his own gun and shot Yell two to three times at close range, according to initial dispatch broadcasts.
Yell ran to his car and drove away.
Shoppers and employees ran from the store when the shots rang out, with some shoppers calling police to say there was an active shooter inside the store.
When police arrived they determined there was no gunman inside, but a team of officers moved through the store evacuating everyone to make sure there were no victims or other suspects inside.
The Walmart security guard, whose name was not released, was not injured.
About 30 minutes after the shooting, a woman called 911 to say her fiancé had shown up at her apartment with gunshot wounds and was bleeding from his arm and leg.
Two children were with her in the apartment, and the fiancé was upset that she’d called 911, she told the dispatcher.
Officers negotiated with Yell for a few minutes before he came out of the apartment and was arrested about 1:30 p.m. on the 1700 block of West 5th Avenue in Kennewick.
He was taken by ambulance to a Tri-Cities hospital. His condition was not immediately available later on Friday.
Kennewick detectives served a search warrant at the apartments and found the gun used in the robbery, said Kiel.
He said they also discovered evidence of a Thanksgiving Day burglary at a business on the 8300 block of West Gage Boulevard in Kennewick.
Once booked into the Benton County jail, Yell will have an investigative hold for first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, burglary and illegal gun possession.
Yell also had nine outstanding warrants for his arrest, said Kiel.
The store remained closed until about 2:30 p.m.
The Washington State Patrol and deputies from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the shooting.
Anyone who saw the incident is asked to call 509-628-0333 or go to www.kpdtips.com to send an email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.