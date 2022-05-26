One of the most sought after cars ever made will be sold in the Tri-Cities this week.
Bids already have climbed above a quarter million dollars and aren’t expected to slow down before the live auction Saturday. To say that a chance to purchase one is exceedingly rare, is an understatement.
A 1967 Shelby GT500 Super Snake. Only one was ever made by muscle car legend Carroll Shelby, but five years ago, Shelby Motors built 10 more to spec.
The cars are iconic, and highly sought after. They’re also one of the rarest in the world, because once a collector gets their hands on one, they aren’t likely to let it go. The continuation models were sold for $250,000 each, and the original sold at auction in 2019 for $2.2 million.
That’s just one of the dozens of classic and collector cars and trucks up for auction this weekend at the 4th annual Northwest Collector Car Auction in Pasco. Other hot tickets include a custom 1947 Ford Truck, a ‘67 Chevrolet Nova, a 1974 Volkswagen Baja Dune Buggy, several classic Camaros and more.
Brothers Jake and Josh Musser opened the Truck and Auto Auction of Pasco in 2018. They also have an auction site in Naples, Idaho.
The Collectors Car auction also helps raise funds for Seattle Children’s Hospital. Last year’s auction raised $4,755. They also host a regular Cars and Caffeine event with Pasco Police Department and Tri-Cities Car Culture.
Those interested in purchasing a vehicle can bid online ahead of the auction on Saturday, which will set the starting price for the vehicles, and then participate in a live bidding session either in-person or online. The auction kicks off at noon on Saturday at 3135 Rickenbacker Dr. in Pasco, near the Tri-Cities Airport.
