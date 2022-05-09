In this photo provided by The Raptor Center, a bald eagle receives care in a special quarantine area the center set up for possible avian flu cases in St. Paul, Minn., March 29, 2022. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reports this new avian influenza strain has been found in 33 states, with eagles affected in at least 15. Officials also say the bird flu is more widespread and affecting more wild bird species compared to the last outbreak in 2015.