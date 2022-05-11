Hundreds of pounds of pork deli meat have been recalled in Washington, Oregon and Maine after an allergen was not printed on the packaging, a government agency said.
Olympia Meats recalled about 862 pounds of Olympia Provisions Mortadella Classica with Garlic and Spices, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced May 6. The products include pistachios, but the tree nut was not included on the label, the agency said.
The recalled 4-pound packages have “best by” dates of June 13, 2022, and July 14, 2022, and batch codes of 0422 and 0402. The recalled deli meat also has an established number of “EST. 39928.”
A customer made a complaint to the federal agency about the pistachios.
So far, no one has reported any adverse reactions from the recalled products, the agency said. The agency said to throw away the products or return them to the place where it was purchased.
Mortadella is an Italian cold cut often flavored with pistachios that is popular on charcuterie boards. Recalled products are announced on the USDA’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.