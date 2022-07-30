Washington state lottery officials are asking for help locating past lottery winners who have yet to claim over $265,000 in prize money.
One Match 4 ticket winner of $10,000 is running out of time - they have only until 5 p.m. on Monday, August 2, to claim their prize at one of the Washington state lottery regional offices. The winning ticket was purchased at a Mobil station at 14704 E Sprague Ave. in Spokane Valley.
There are 15 other unclaimed winning tickets of $10,000 across the state, but depending on the draw date, they have from September and beyond to claim their money. Winners have 180 days from the drawing date to make a claim. Regional offices are in Yakima, Spokane, Olympia, Federal Way and Everett. Winners of $600 or less can claim their winnings at any Washington Lottery sales location for validation.
For winning tickets between $601 to $100,000, Washington Lottery suggests using the mail-in prize claim system. Anyone with a winning ticket over $100,000 is advised to call their nearest lottery regional office. The state lottery games include Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, Hit 5, Match 4, Pick 3, Daily Keno and Scratch.
Winning state lottery tickets have been purchased across the state, including Richland, Spokane, Yakima, Spokane Valley, Auburn, Redmond, Seattle and Tacoma.
