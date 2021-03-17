A Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officer confirmed the agency euthanized a cougar in late February after it killed two goats on consecutive nights.
Enforcement Capt. Bob Weaver said the agency responded after cougar killed goats in the McLaughlin Road area near Gleed on Feb. 24 and 25. Hound handlers tracked the animal into Yakama Nation land near the Naches River, where Yakama Nation game wardens worked with the wildlife department to euthanize the cougar.
Weaver said Wednesday it took less than two hours to find the cougar near the site, and information regarding the animal's age and health condition was not immediately available. Wildlife department policy calls allows for killing cougars when they kill domestic animals or are deemed to pose a threat to public safety.