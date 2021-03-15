Tri-Cities area residents can comment this week on a project that will create a significant change in Benton County for decades to come — a wind and solar farm proposed to stretch along about 24 miles of agricultural land.
The proposed project would be built along the Horse Heaven Hills from south of Finley to south of Benton City. It would be about four miles south of the Tri-Cities urban area, according to Benton County officials.
Scout Clean Energy of Colorado has submitted an application for the Horse Heaven Wind Farm to the Washington state Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council rather than Benton County.
“Through our conversations with Benton County representatives, it became clear that an application of this scale and scope would create a burden on staff and strain limited local resources,” said David Kobus, the Horse Heaven project manager, when the application was filed with the state council rather than the county.
The site evaluation council and Gov. Jay Inslee have the authority to decide whether to allow the project.
While Benton County will not make the decision, commissioners plan to weigh in after hearing from the public.
The Benton County Commission plans a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, at the Benton County Justice Center, 7122 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick. Face masks will be required and seating will be limited to allow for social distancing.
The town hall may also be viewed online, with links for joining either just to observe or to comment posted on the agenda at bit.ly/HHtownhall.
To join by phone call 509-460-4941. The meeting ID and access code both are 4961#.
Comments also may be emailed to Commissioners@co.benton.wa.us with the subject line “Wind Farm Town Hall Comments.”