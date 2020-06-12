More than 40 people returned to the Selah Civic Center on Thursday night for another demonstration against racism and police brutality.
Bart Roderick held a sign that read, “BLM ≠ Neo-marxism” a reference to comments by Selah City Administrator Don Wayman at a protest Saturday and to the Yakima Herald-Republic.
Wayman called Black Lives Matter “a neo-Marxist organization” and said Saturday’s march resembled “communist indoctrination.” Protesters say those comments are wrong, and the movement is concerned with ending police brutality and fighting inequality.
In an email exchange, Wayman invited Roderick to schedule an appointment, something he plans to do next week.
“My intention is to assert the fact that his contention is not based on fact in any way, shape or form,” said Roderick, a 1971 Selah High School graduate and resident for the past 50 years.
The 66-year-old joined a crowd of people, all wearing masks and mostly social distanced along the curb facing First Street. Roderick, who is white, recalled seeing black families driven out of town in the 1970s and said he continues to hear about problems with racism from black friends in Selah.
Jose Rocha, a 2012 Selah graduate who helped Courtney Hernandez organize the protests, said critics of the movement made it even more important for demonstrators to let their voices be heard. He’s hopeful the unprecedented activism in Selah and across the country will help everyone recognize society’s serious problems with racism.
A few attendees wrote down ideas for local change that the group plans to take to the Selah City Council. Rocha said he’d like to see police funding cut and more money devoted to advocate for minorities and create activities for youths. He’d also like to see a street named after Martin Luther King Jr.
“You see people of all different colors — black, brown, white — it doesn’t matter,” Rocha said. “We’re all out here for the same cause. It’s beautiful. This is what Selah’s about.”
Many drivers seemed to agree, honking their horns and waving at the group gathered in the grass. Hernandez and Rocha plan to continue their demonstrations, the likes of which Roderick said he’s never seen in Selah.
Anti-racism protests started May 30 in the Yakima area, following the death of George Floyd last month in Minneapolis. He was killed after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck for more than eight minutes as he lay handcuffed.