Don't get too used to the tease of summer-like weather in Yakima — showers and mountain snow are possible this weekend, says the National Weather Service.
Rain is expected on and off through the weekend, starting this evening, according to the forecast. It will be mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday, with small breaks of sunshine.
Snow in the mountain at elevations of above 2,500 feet is possible Saturday. Strong winds are expected in the Blue Mountains this weekend, as well.
Temperatures will remain in the 50s through Sunday.