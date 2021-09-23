Oak Creek Wildlife Area near Naches reopened Sept. 19, although some parts of it remain closed because of the Schneider Springs Fire.
Access is prohibited in the winter closure area, beyond approximately 5 miles along the Green Dot road west of the Oak Creek headquarters. The Forest Service continues to keep the Oak Creek Road (#1400) closed as of Thursday, according to wildlife area manager Greg Mackey.
All other wildlife area lands between 410 and 12 are now open to the public for recreation, including overnight use.
The lightning-caused fire started in early August and has burned 105,523 acres.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.