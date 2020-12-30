Like many of you, our family took a pass through the Holiday Light Fest a couple weeks ago at the Central Washington State Fairgrounds. And what a nice tonic that was, didn’t you think?
Christmas lights make everything better, especially a billion of them.
But, at the same time, it was also incredibly strange.
Cruising first by County Stadium, where we covered another round of high school state baseball finals and then spent a warm summer with the Yakima Valley Pippins.
Next up was curling around the east side of the SunDome, where Yakima hosted all those high school state volleyball tournaments over two weeks in November.
Then it was a weaving course through the grounds, where another fair and fireworks highlighted the calendar this summer and fall.
None of that happened, of course, and even here, in a sea of twinkling lights, it’s a reality that’s impossible to escape.
Glancing out a frosty window at the SunDome’s pass-gate door, which last saw my tail end March 7 on the final day of the Class 2A and 1A state basketball tournaments, I couldn’t help but wonder when I’ll walk through that door again. We’ve still got the scores from that Saturday on our white board in the office, where none of us has worked in nearly 10 months.
Ordinarily, this would be the weekend of our top 10 sports stories of the year. That, unfortunately, was a task that didn’t make much sense with one gigantic story — and all its wicked effects — putting a choke hold on everything. No one wants to read a recounting of canceled seasons and broken hearts and I sure as Hades didn’t want to write it.
That’s not to suggest that we didn’t get a few respites in 2020.
Shane Lemieux’s year was a shining example as the West Valley graduate started by winning the Rose Bowl with Oregon, got drafted by the New York Giants in April and made a sudden and dramatic rise to rookie starter on the offensive line. We’ve now got the NFL covered coast-to-coast since Cooper Kupp continues to be one of the best receivers in the league.
Cameron Guerin transitioned from her successful residency at the U.S. Olympic Training Center to start her collegiate career at McKendree University, and Julian Erosa and Gustavo Lopez elevated their MMA careers with UFC victories.
It was exciting seeing the new scoreboard at Zaepfel Stadium go up in the spring, even though it’ll be some time before we can enjoy that. And while most of the Pippins news reflected the canceled season they got encouraging growth in the West Coast League with three new Canadian teams.
We were able to finish the winter prep season, thank goodness, and it featured another remarkable Mat Classic, where Toppenish won its fourth 2A wrestling title in five years and Granger and Zillah went 1-2 on the 1A mats. A few weeks later, the Valley collected five state basketball trophies in the SunDome and Yakama Tribal’s boys captured second-place 1B hardware in Spokane.
Beyond the athletic shutdowns at local high schools and colleges, people at least got to golf, which was the first recreational activity to return. And now it also looks like a great ski season is underway.
See, there was good news out there. You may have needed to chop through the pandemic debris with an axe to find it, but it was out there. And a great deal of it resides with the often underappreciated toiling of our coaches and teachers, who get handed a different set of rules seemingly every day and still keep things moving forward.
Like all of you, I’m thrilled to be exiting 2020. Even though it’s clear more hard times are ahead, I’m looking forward to the top 10 sports stories for 2021.
Yes, I know it’s hard to imagine now. The tentative plan to start winter preps on Feb. 1 is all but certain to be postponed again when the WIAA Executive Board meets on Monday. The modified three-season schedule would then be condensed further, and it might even be juggled to put fall sports first instead of winter sports, which are exclusively indoors.
The WIAA continues to take heat for what appears to be kicking the can down the road, creating hope only to have it dashed. But the intent is to keep the opportunity for each sport and each season as long as possible, an effort restricted by the state’s health guidelines. To have grieved so much for the Class of 2020, only to see what ‘21 is on the brink of missing out on — it’s truly heartbreaking.
But who knows? We could very well squeeze something in from March through June, even if they are just six-week seasons without any postseason. I’ve been an unqualified optimist for so long and now, on New Year’s Eve, it seems more important than ever to remain so.
So we look to you, 2021, to give us back our sporting lives. I’m imagining it will be a reunion like no other.
May the games soon begin.