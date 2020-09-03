Yakima County's air quality reached unhealthy levels as the Evans Canyon Fire continued to burn Thursday.
A release from the Yakima County Health District confirmed an air quality index above 150 Thursday morning, prompting recommendations for everyone to stay indoors and limit outdoor activities.
Good air quality ranges from 0-50, with anything from 51-100 considered moderate. Numbers between 101-150 are unhealthy for sensitive groups, and anything above 200 qualifies as very unhealthy.
Yakima's levels decreased slightly but remained above 100 Thursday afternoon, while air quality remained unhealthy at Lower Valley sites in Toppenish and Sunnyside, according to the Washington Department of Ecology.
The Washington Smoke blog said Yakima residents could see some intermittent clear air over the next couple days with winds expected to blow the smoke north. That could create poor air quality Friday in Ellensburg and Cle Elum.
COVID-19 could make poor air quality more dangerous this wildfire season, according to the Washington Smoke blog. Breathing in wildfire smoke could worsen symptoms and it may be more difficult to go to public spaces where the air is cleaner and cooler than some homes.
Cloth face coverings don't provide much protection from wildfire smoke, so it's important to improve air filtration and create a clean air space in your home, according to the Washington Smoke blog. Sensitive groups include infants and children, pregnant women, people over 65 and people heart and lung disease, respiratory infections or diabetes.
For the latest information on air quality, go to wasmoke.blogspot.com or check Ecology's Air Monitoring Network at enviwa.ecology.wa.gov/home/map.