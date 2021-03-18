Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse voted Thursday in favor of the American Dream and Promise Act, which would provide legal status for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients, as well as those with Temporary Protected Status and Deferred Enforced Departure.
The bill passed the House on a 228 to 197 vote. Newhouse was one of nine Republicans to support the bill.
Elected to a fourth term in November, Newhouse has long supported legal status for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children, often referred to as Dreamers, and pushed to make the DACA program permanent.
Newhouse said he had concerns about the bill — mainly, that it doesn't address a surge of migrants coming through the U.S.-Mexico border. He voted for the bill in hopes the issue could be addressed while the bill is in the Senate and provide a permanent solution for DACA recipients, including those in Central Washington.
"Congress cannot keep kicking this can down the road, and until we have a comprehensive solution signed into law, these young people — who were brought to this country at no fault of their own — will continue to suffer," Newhouse said in a written statement.