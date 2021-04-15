What is a COVID-19 vaccine passport, and will I need one?

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, a man presents his "green passport," proof that he is vaccinated against the coronavirus, on opening night at the Khan Theater for a performance where all guests were required to show proof of vaccination or full recovery from the virus, in Jerusalem. Vaccine passports are being developed in the U.S. to verify COVID-19 immunization status and allow inoculated people to more freely travel, shop and dine.