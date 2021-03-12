On March 14, we’ll “spring forward” and set our clocks ahead one hour at 2 a.m., losing an hour from the clock and gaining an hour of evening light.
But why do we keep doing this?
Everybody seems to hate it, or at least complain about it, and in Washington, state lawmakers voted to do away with the twice-yearly back-and-forth with the clock two years ago with tremendous popular support. The governor signed the legislation, and the state’s representatives in D.C. promised to endorse it.
It was part of a wave of support to #ditchtheswitch that swept the nation with at least 350 bills and resolutions introduced in virtually every state since 2015, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
In the last four years, 15 states — including Washington, Idaho and Oregon — have passed laws or resolutions to adopt permanent daylight saving time as their standard. California voters also approved the idea and British Columbia, Canada, said it would follow the rest of the West Coast.
Under current federal law, states can decide either to be on permanent standard time or to switch back and forth between standard time and daylight time but cannot adopt permanent saving time without federal action.
But what with COVID-19 and other matters, the so-called Sunshine Protection Act introduced annually over the last four years by Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, and co-sponsored by U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, seemed perhaps a lesser priority.
State Rep. Marcus Riccelli, a sponsor of the successful 2019 Washington legislation, said the push is on again this year with increased momentum and a few new avenues to explore.
“It’s frustrating to stall at the federal level because if there’s one thing everybody agrees with, it’s to stop this useless archaic practice,” he said.
Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., will be the chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, and Riccelli is planning to ask her directly to hear Rubio’s bill.
If that doesn’t work, he might even reach out to the new Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, who could “change all this with a stroke of his pen,” Riccelli said.
David S. Prerau, the author of the definitive “Seize the Daylight: The Curious and Contentious Story of Daylight Saving Time,” said the practice of switching between standard and saving time has always been controversial.
Advocates say permanent daylight time saves lives, reduces crime and serves as a public-health boon by getting people out, moving and recreating after work. However, opponents, including experts in depression and sleep science, say that it’s morning — not evening — light that sets our natural circadian rhythms.
Prerau said the first record of the concept goes back to Benjamin Franklin, a night owl who one day in 1784 woke earlier than usual and noticed it was completely light outside! He realized he could save on candles if he were to shift his clock forward and do his writing by sunlight.
In 1895, a New Zealander suggested moving the clock forward two hours to allow more prime bug-catching light in the evening. In 1905, William Willett began a campaign, backed for a time by Winston Churchill, to advance clocks by 80 minutes in four 20-minute steps during April and reverse them the same way during September.
In 1916, two years into World War I, the German government started brainstorming ways to save energy, Prerau said, and seized on the idea championed across the channel.
“They remembered Willett’s idea of moving the clock forward and having more daylight during working hours,” he said. “While the British were talking about it year after year, the Germans decided to do it.”
In those day, he said, using daylight to light factories really did save energy and fuel costs.
Soon, England and and the U.S. followed suit. In 1918, Congress enacted its first daylight saving law and established the Standard Time Act that defined nation’s time zones.
The annual shift comes at 2 a.m. local time Sunday in most of the United States. Don’t forget to set your clocks an hour ahead, usually before bed Saturday night, to avoid being late for Sunday morning activities.
No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.
Standard time returns Nov. 7.
A poll in 2019 by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 7 in 10 Americans preferred not to switch back and forth to mark daylight saving time. But there was no agreement on which time clocks ought to follow.