Multiple agencies responded to two suspicious fires in Grandview early Monday, July 4.
Yakima County Fire District No. 5 posted on its Facebook page that it assisted the city of Grandview with a bin pile fire and a fire at the Dollar Tree, 614 E. Wine Country Road.
Deputies from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office were on site at 3 a.m.
“We live half a mile away from where the fire is, but the smoke and flames were so large we thought it was right by our neighbors' house across the street,” Grandview resident Karl Johnson said in an email to the Yakima Herald-Republic.
Anyone with information about the fires should call Grandview dispatch at 509-882-2000.
