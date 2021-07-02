Yakima and Sunnyside COVID-19 testing sites and the Yakima community vaccine center will be closed Saturday and Sunday, but mobile vaccine clinics will be operating around the county.

In Yakima County, 57.8% 16 and up have initiated vaccination and 51.4% are fully vaccinated. Statewide, 69.1% of people 16 and up have initiated vaccination. The state fully reopened on Wednesday.

The community vaccination clinic at State Fair Park in Yakima and the Sunnyside testing site will reopen Monday. Yakima's testing site will be open Tuesday. Go to YakimaVaccines.org for more vaccination information.

Yakima County had 91.8 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 from June 10-23.

COVID-19 vaccines are available for those 12 and older, and are free of charge.

Here are the mobile vaccine clinic locations:

Friday

2 to 6 p.m., Community Service Center, 513 N. Third St., Yakima.

5 to 8 p.m., Toppenish Rodeo, 600 S. Division St., Toppenish.

Saturday

2-6 p.m., Community Service Center, 513 N. Third St., Yakima.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Toppenish Post Office, 14 Jefferson Ave., Toppenish.

5-8 p.m., Toppenish Rodeo, 600 S. Division St., Toppenish.

Sunday

9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Carnicería Guadalajara, 3202 Main St., Union Gap.

9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Fiesta Foods Sunnyside, 2010 Yakima Valley Highway, Sunnyside.

9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Fiesta Foods Yakima, 1008 E. Nob Hill Boulevard, Yakima.

9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Lotus Chinese Restaurant, 2 Shearer Lane, Toppenish.

9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Sunnyside Community Center, 1521 S. First St., Sunnyside.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Panadería La Morenita, 117 E. Walnut St., Yakima.

Monday

9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Sunnyside Community Center, 1521 S. First St., Sunnyside.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Franklin Middle School, 410 S. 19th Ave., Yakima.

9 to 11 a.m., Fiesta Foods Sunnyside, 2010 Yakima Valley Highway, Sunnyside.

10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Peace, Love & Coffee, 101 Stove Road, Grandview.

1 to 4 p.m., Summer Fiesta, 1818 E. Edison Ave., Sunnyside.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Community Vaccination Center at State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave., Yakima.