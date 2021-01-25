Two Zillah winemakers and a wine labeling company have agreed to stop using names from the Yakama Nation’s traditional language after being sued by the tribe.
The labels include the name of historic Yakama leader and treaty signer Chief Kamiakin and the tribe’s name — Yakama — or a variation of it and depictions of Native Americans on horseback.
One label provides background on the tribe’s name and its believed interpretations.
The Yakama Nation General Council filed the lawsuit Jan. 21 in U.S. District Court. It seeks an injunction barring the businesses from using the names to label and market products. The General Council is composed of three elected officials and all voting tribal members.
Named in the lawsuit are Sheridan Vineyard, Dineen Vineyard, Xpress Liquor and Wine, and St. Hilaire Cellars.
The lawsuit echoes longstanding cultural appropriation complaints that tribes across the country have raised about the use of Native American depictions as mascots and team names in sports. Those concerns eventually led the owner of the NFL's Washington Redskins to change the team's name.
On Monday, the tribe filed a motion dismissing Sheridan and Dineen vineyards as defendants in the civil lawsuit after they agreed to stop using the names, said Yakama attorney Jack Fiander.
The other two businesses remain as defendants. Xpress Liquor and Wine is accused of selling wine with such labels and St. Hilaire Cellars is accused of making the labels. Calls to both businesses seeking comment weren’t immediately returned Monday.
Late Monday, St. Hilaire Cellars notified the tribe that it had stopped manufacturing the labels and bought up existing inventory featuring them, Fiander said.
"That’s a bigger step than I expected them to take," Fiander said.
Tribal leaders say the use of the names constitutes cultural appropriation and provides a false impression that Kamiakin — who opposed having alcohol on the reservation — and the tribe at large approve and endorse those products.
“Plaintiffs have suffered shock and embarrassment and emotional distress at the use of this name on a wine bottle in that it is contrary to what Kamiakin believed in, plays into the stereotype of approval of use of alcohol by Native people, and is contrary to the teachings plaintiffs try to convey to their future generations,” the lawsuit said.
Kamiakin was among 14 tribal leaders who signed the 1855 Yakama Treaty, which banned alcohol from the reservation.
Two decades ago, Fiander was part of a push to enforce the alcohol ban on the reservation. The effort led to many bars that chronically over-served patrons being shut down and prompted liquor stores to pull out of Toppenish and Wapato, which are on the reservation.
Voluntary compliance
Sheridan Vineyard stopped production of its Kamiakin wines several years ago, said owner Scott Greer.
He said he only made the line of wine for a few years at the request of a retail shop that wanted it.
“I hated the name — it wasn’t wine-friendly,” Greer said.
Pat Dineen of Dineen Vineyards agreed to cease using the names in an email to Fiander.
“We have no problem with the issues you raised. We have stopped using the Kamiakin label in 2019 and have no plans on using it in the future,” Dineen’s email said.
Vicki Gordon of Gordon Estates in Pasco said her winery also has agreed to stop branding wine with names from the tribe’s traditional language, though her business wasn’t named in the lawsuit.
She has a Kamiak line of wines and had used a Kamiakin label in the past. She said her interest in those names stemmed from her family’s history in ranching and their visits to Kamiak Butte in Whitman County. Kamiak is derived from Kamiakin.
Gordon said she admired Kamiakin’s early farming and irrigation practices in the Yakima Valley.
“We really felt like we were honoring him,” she said. “We decided more than a year ago to retire that name. We certainly didn’t mean for them to take offense.”
She’s moved on to a new label: Kayak.
“I don’t think that will offend anyone -- we hope,” Gordon said.
Yakama perspective
The lawsuit cited trademark infringement violations to the Indian Arts and Craft Act and the Civil Rights Act of 1964 as well as federal embezzlement and theft from a tribe.
The lawsuit says the labels shame and ridicule the tribe.
In short, the tribe argues that its traditional language is its property and should not be used by an outside entity without approval, Fiander said.
“According to the unwritten laws of the Yakama Nation, intangible things that the law recognizes as ‘incorporeal property’ such as names, songs and stories are privately owned, and not just anyone may use or repeat them,” Fiander said.
“As a child, I once asked my grandmother to tell me a certain story about Spilyi (legend of coyote). She said she couldn't because that story belonged to someone else, and only they could tell it to me, and I should expect to give them something to hear it. Names are treated similarly -- they are hereditary property.”
Fiander said he believes the businesses meant no ill intent by the use of the names.
“The concept of cultural appropriation is a new thing -- a lot people haven’t thought about it,” Fiander said.