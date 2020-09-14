A fire at the Yakama Power building south of Toppenish Saturday caused an estimated $450,000 in damages, officials report.
The fire was reported at 2:52 p.m. at the company’s building on U.S. Highway 97, according to a news release from Yakima County Fire District No. 5. No one was hurt.
Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the rear of the building and smoke billowing out the eaves and attic vents, according to the release, and an attempt to stop the fire from spreading through the attic was not successful.
The building and most of its contents are a total loss, according to the release, but firefighters were able to save the utility’s servers and data backup system.
An investigation into the fire has been turned over to the Yakama Nation Police Department.