TOPPENISH — The Yakama Nation Library received a $145,000 American Library Association grant aimed at fostering entrepreneurship, the association announced this week.
The grant, part of the association’s Libraries Build Business program in partnership with Google.org, is one of 13 nationwide. It will facilitate a Yakama Nation Library Business Maker Space including an expanded library collection, marketing software and access to business marketing equipment such as laptops and professional cameras. Participants will also have access to business classes on a range of subjects and coaching from business professionals.
The Business Maker Space will also host two seed-money competitions, in which winners will be awarded funding. For information visit www.yakamamuseum.com/library or www.ala.org/advocacy/workforce/grant.
“Libraries Build Business showcases libraries’ role as catalysts for equitable opportunity, just when it’s needed most,” ALA President Julius Jefferson said in a news release announcing the grants.
“In this time of economic hardship for many, the challenges are most acute for communities of color and people with low incomes. Even in a better economy, fewer than 30% of U.S. businesses were minority-owned. By expanding services such as business classes and workshops, mentorship opportunities, database and research expertise, co-working and makerspaces and specialized equipment and technology, Libraries Build Business is paving a way to revitalize our business communities.”