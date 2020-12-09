A woman was killed in a one-car crash Wednesday afternoon northwest of Toppenish.
Yakima County Sheriff’s officers and Yakama Nation Police responded to a report of a one-vehicle rollover on North Track Road east of East Branch Road, where they found that the driver had been ejected from her car, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Officers administered CPR and used a defibrillator, but the woman was declared dead at the scene by medical personnel.
She was identified as Julie Grommesch, 56, of Toppenish. Her next of kin has been notified, the sheriff’s office said.
Officers said she was driving a 2004 Hyundai north on North Track Road north of East Branch Road when the car left the roadway and rolled once. Grommesch was not wearing a seat belt and intoxicants are suspected, according to the sheriff’s office.