Employers in the state's dairy industry must pay workers overtime wages, the Washington Supreme Court ruled Thursday.
A decades-old provision in state law exempting industry employers from paying overtime wages violates the state’s constitution, the court said in a 5-4 ruling Thursday.
The ruling stems from a class-action lawsuit filed by a group of Lower Valley dairy workers who said they were not provided adequate meal and rest breaks and weren’t paid for all hours worked while employed at DeRuyter Brothers Dairy of Outlook.
About 300 workers joined in the December 2016 lawsuit filed in Yakima County Superior Court, where a judge granted preliminary approval a $600,000 settlement and referred the question of overtime to the state’s Supreme Court.
The settlement came months after the dairy was sold. Its previous owners couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Thursday.
Attorney Lori Isley with Columbia Legal Services, who represented the workers, said the ruling was a monumental win for agricultural workers who have been among the most vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s an extraordinary win for farm workers today,” she said. “It’s dangerous work thy have been preforming. It has all been underscored by the pandemic.”
But the financial impact to the ag industry remains unknown as the matter has been remanded to the Superior Court, where it will be decided whether the ruling will be applied retroactively.
John Stuhlmiller, CEO of the Washington State Farm Bureau, said it would be unfair to retroactively apply the ruling to farmers who were abiding by state law.
“We’ve all been holding our breath hoping the court would of at least said ‘This isn’t a good thing and this is what it will be going forward,’ ” Stuhlmiller said.
Employers haven’t budgeted for past overtime pay and many migrant workers would be hard to track down to compensate, he said.
“All this is a financial hit to the employers who are following the law,” he said.
State lawmakers established the provision because of the seasonal nature of field work in relationship to harvesting windows, Stuhlmiller said.
But the lawsuit was sparked by complaints from workers at a 5,000-cow dairy that milked cows year-round.
The ruling described dairy work as dangerous and cited protections provided them in the state’s constitution.
“Article II, section 35 states: The legislature shall pass necessary laws for the protection of persons working in mines, factories and other employments dangerous to life or deleterious to health; and fix pains and penalties for the enforcement of the same,” said the ruling authored by Justice Barbara Madsen.
Justices said dairy work is among the most hazardous in the United States, citing statistics that show an injury rate 121% higher than all other industries combined statewide.
“Milkers are exposed to physical strains, respiratory hazards, toxic chemicals, and risk of contracting diseases and injuries from animals; this exposure has led to cancer, respiratory disease, and neurological conditions,” the ruling said.
The ruling said the dangers of such work warrant overtime pay and rejected the argument that seasonal work establishes grounds for the exemption.
“Further, other industries employing seasonal workers, such as retail, are not exempt from the overtime protections,” the ruling said.
Although the initial lawsuit focuses on a dairy, the impact of the ruling may apply to the state’s entire ag industry, Stuhlmiller said.
“But we don’t know,” he said. “I would say a safe assumption that it will be all ag.”
That will be affirmed when the matter returns to the Superior Court, where the amount to be granted in overtime pay by DeRuyter Brothers will be determined, Isley said.
“We didn’t actually litigate the dollar amount,” she said. “We will go back to the trial court to ascertain those damages.”
Concurring with Madsen were justices Steven Gonzalez, Sheryl Gordon McCloud, Mary I. Yu and Charles Wiggins.
Dissenting justices were Charles Johnson, Debra Stephens, Mary E. Fairhurst and Susan Owens.