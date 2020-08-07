Noah’s Ark homeless shelter in Wapato will remain closed at least until security measures mandated by the city are implemented, a shelter official said.
On Tuesday, the city ordered the shelter temporarily closed, citing the high number of police calls there and recent violence.
The city wants the shelter at 117 E. Second St. to install a new entrance that includes a security door, improve outside lighting and employ 24-hour security officers.
Shelter president Alan Harris said work is underway to meet those requirements, but employing round-the-clock security is too expensive for the shelter that operates on a shoestring budget.
“I think the biggest concern is the security and I think we’ll have to negotiate that with the city,” Harris said.
The shelter is operated by nonprofit Generating Hope. Noah’s Ark is a low-barrier shelter, meaning it will serve people in need even if they are intoxicated. However, alcohol and drugs are not allowed into the facility.
The shelter has long been a point of contention with city officials, who have complained that the shelter doesn’t do enough to encourage residents to overcome substance abuse.
Shelter officials say the facility is there for those who cannot help themselves and prevents many deaths in the streets. Before the shelter opened in 2007, several homeless people in the area would die each year from the freezing cold of winter and sweltering heat of summer.
But a recent uptick in violence at the shelter has police and city officials concerned.
Police chief Nolan Wentz said his department had answered 166 calls so far this year at the shelter. Some of the calls were in response to acts of violence. There was a stabbing there in April and in June, a man was shot in the foot.
Harris said shelter officials met with the city about six weeks ago to discuss concerns. Noah’s Ark then launched a plan to begin making improvements, but progress was slowed by a recent COVID-19 outbreak at the shelter.
Then Monday night two men got into a fight and police were called.
“They did come and make an arrest,” Harris said.
The following day, the shelter was ordered closed.
The shelter sleeps about 30 homeless people a night, provides showers, meals and personal hygiene supplies, and offers access to a case manager who helps connect people to services.
“The longer this thing goes on, it’s a health hazard for the city,” Harris said. “Not only with COVID-19, but where are these people going to go?”
Staying put
A few of Noah’s Ark residents went to other shelters in Yakima, such as the Union Gospel Mission and Camp Hope.
Camp Hope sent a commuter bus to the shelter Tuesday within an hour of being notified Noah’s Ark was closing, said shelter case manager Tabitha Redfield.
Community members and organizations have been dropping off food and water. Campbell Farms brought meals Thursday.
“The community has stepped up. It’s amazing,” Redfield said.
But most residents have decided to stay near Noah’s Ark. They were camped out in the parking lot of the shelter Thursday.
“They say they’re protesting — this is their way of protesting,” shelter operations manager Shealynn Ruether said.
Tina Ceja sat inside an older SUV with her boyfriend in the shelter’s parking lot. They’d slept there since Tuesday night.
“I just prefer to stick with my family,” she said. “My kids are here. I didn’t want to go too far away.”
Reggie Whitefoot, who proudly identified himself as a Native American, sat on a sidewalk with his backpack and other belongings propped against a neighboring building.
He said he plans to head to the Columbia River in hopes of catching the tail end of the fall salmon run.
“I’m trying to get to the river in a couple of days,” he said.
Meanwhile, Ruether and Redfield said they’re hoping to get some portable toilets placed at the shelter while it remains closed.
“It’s hard and I don’t know if people know exactly what people here are going through,” she said.
Security
Harris said installation of a new entrance with a buzz-in security door is scheduled to begin Aug. 17.
The entrance also will feature a metal detector and be staffed by a security officer.
“This actually will be something we’ll be able to monitor better,” he said. “Over the years, there has been some complaints that people have had knives and we’re going to squash that.”
Harris said work will be scheduled soon to install more outside lighting and that he’s doing a walk-through with a security firm — Allied Universal — Friday at the shelter.
The shelter plans to employ security officers from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. daily.
The shelter recently received grants — one for $100,000 from the state and another from the Yakama Nation Housing Authority — that can be used to pay for the upgrades.
Harrison didn’t want to disclose the grant amount from the tribe’s housing authority, saying he didn’t want to upset the agency.
“The fact that we did get something is a blessing,” he said. “But I really don’t want to divulge amount.”
Harris doesn’t deny that there is sometimes violence at the shelter. He said the incident involving the gun should have never happened and blamed the worker that night for not doing their job. That worker has since been fired, he said.
A changing homeless population is accompanied by more violence he said.
He said the shelter is seeing a younger generation of homeless people, many of them involved in gangs.
“The last year-and-a-half, two years, it’s been trending younger and they’re harder to involve in programs,” he said. “We’ve been working on programs and procedures to improve it.”