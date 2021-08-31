A Wapato tradition of more than seven decades has been canceled for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wapato Lions Club has canceled what would have been Wapato’s 74th Harvest Festival and Parade. Events would have taken place on Labor Day, as they had for years before they were canceled in 2020. Cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County have risen sharply in recent weeks because of the highly transmissible delta variant.
“We decided for the safety of everybody” to cancel, said Frances Ayres, vice president of the Wapato Lions Club. Dozens of vendors, community members, churches and nonprofits work together to make the festival parade and events happen, and many were ready to go this Labor Day. But the city pulled out because of liability concerns and organizers still needed more volunteers, she said.
“We knew there was always a possibility” of events being canceled due to COVID-19 or smoke from the Schneider Springs Fire northwest of Naches, Ayres said. “It was just a decision that had to be made, a hard decision,” she said.
Members hope to work with Wapato Community United for a tamale festival in October, but that also depends on COVID-19 in the Yakima Valley.
“If we can’t do that, we’re going to shoot for a spring fling next year,” Ayres said.