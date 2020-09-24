A Wapato council member has resigned, citing false statements allegedly made against her by city staff.
Judith Owens-Canapo defeated opponent Rosie Reyes for the Position 6 spot on the City Council in the 2019 election, garnering about 68 % of the votes.
But on Aug. 21, she resigned her seat, via a handwritten message.
“Do to false allegations and with great regret, I must resign my Position 6 council member seat. Thank you,” the note read in full.
Owens-Canapo said in a follow-up interview that city staff had allegedly accused her of following and photographing city employees and of using her council position to enrich her business and to bully and intimidate others into getting things done.
She also alleged that a police officer with whom she had gotten into an altercation had “stalked” her.
Owens-Canapo said that while she was in office she had started asking questions about city procedures — including about the city’s budget and a $3,000 medical bill paid to the city of Sunnyside — and never received satisfactory answers.
She said the stress of the allegations caused her to resign.
“I will not be accused of something I did not do. I don’t need that,” she said. “To ease my heart, my mind, and my soul, I had to step aside. It saddens me and it hurts me, but I have myself, my son and my business to take care of, so I have to step back.”
Wapato Mayor Keith Workman said the $3,000 paid to Sunnyside was related to medical costs for inmates housed in the Sunnyside jail. He said the city had provided Owens-Canapo with that information.
Workman denied that an officer had stalked Owens-Canapo.
“As for police officers stalking citizens, that is not happening,” he said. “Judy placed herself in a situation where police were taking care of a problem. She involved herself when she shouldn’t have and accused officers of not caring about the city, which the next day she apologized for in writing.”
Regarding the other allegations, Workman said, “We wish Judy all the best, but we are moving forward.”
Workman announced the vacancy during Monday’s council meeting and said the city was accepting applications.
To be eligible, candidates must be Wapato residents for at least the past year. Candidates will need to provide proof of residency via a utility bill, submit a copy of a valid photo ID, and be a registered voter.
Candidates also should write a letter of intent explaining who they are and why they want to serve on the council, Workman said.
Owens-Canapo said she wanted to apologize to those who elected her to office, whom she feels she has disappointed.
“I am so sorry if I let my community and the people who voted for me down, but I can’t and won’t take that crap,” she said. “My community deserves more and deserves better.”
Other news from Wapato:
- The city has submitted all documents for its state audits for 2018-2019, said Clerk Treasurer Kim Grimm.
- Noah’s Ark is still closed and going through remodeling changes, with the police department still determining standards the homeless shelter will need to meet prior to re-opening, said Police Chief Nolan Wentz.
- The city is seeking council feedback on its proposed six-year plan, said Public Works Director Jeff Schumacker