The city of Wapato hired a new police chief and a new fire chief at its April 6 meeting. It also appointed a mayor pro tem.
Monday’s meeting was the first the city has held via teleconference, with members of the public able to dial in and listen through a city-established phone line.
The council noted that meetings would be held remotely so long as Gov. Jay Inslee’s March 23 “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order is in effect to limit exposure to the coronavirus. Thursday, Inslee extended the order through May 4.
Meeting actions will be limited to what is necessary, routine or related to COVID-19. Public comments on general topics have been suspended, as allowed by statewide order.
Wapato has modified other operations as well to respond to the coronavirus. The city’s municipal court temporarily shut down March 16, continuing all criminal case matters to May 11 while reserving the right to maintain and schedule hearings on threats to public safety, including domestic violence or DUI cases. Payments in money order form can still be dropped off in a drop-box by the court, municipal staff said.
But on Monday, the council turned to the hiring and appointment of key officials who would help the city stay running- pandemic or not.
New police chief
Nolan Wentz started as the city’s new part-time police chief April 1.
Wentz retired from the Yakima Police Department in June 2016 after serving for more than 26 years. He also served six years with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
Mayor Keith Workman said Wentz will be an outstanding addition to the city’s police department. Wentz will take over the position from Sgt. Mike Deccio, who has been serving as the city’s interim police chief since December, when Workman placed Officer Michael Campos on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.
The contract, which the Herald-Republic obtained through a public records request, affords Wentz an annual base salary of $50,000 a year, plus health benefits, five days of paid time off, and paid time off accrual of 16 hours per month in lieu of sick leave.
The contract says Wentz’s hours will be flexible, with an expectation of about 25 hours of work. The contract allows Wentz to work up to 35 hours a week to fulfill obligations but notes the city will not provide overtime for those hours.
Wentz will be responsible for supervising police department personnel, training a successor, attending city council meetings and reporting to the mayor and council on police matters.
The contract runs through March 31, 2022, but can be terminated at any time by either party.
New fire chief and enforcement officer
The council also authorized Bob Clark to serve as the city’s full-time fire chief and code enforcement officer.
Clark, who has more than 20 years in firefighting, was serving as Wapato’s part-time fire chief while also working dispatch for Yakima County Fire District 5.
Contract details, also obtained through a public records request, start Clark at an annual base salary of $70,000, plus health and retirement benefits, 10 days of paid time off, and an accrual of 16 hours of paid time off each month.
The contract limits Clark to 40 hours a week, with duties including management of the city’s volunteer fire department, fire-related inspections and investigations, and professional code enforcement services, primarily related to code violations, including animal codes.
Either party can terminate the contract with 30 days written notice.
"I'm looking forward to the new challenge and to continuing what we've already been doing," Clark said. "I'm glad I'll be able to dedicate more time to it."
New mayor pro tempore
The council also selected Councilwoman Margaret Estrada as mayor pro tempore on Monday.
The appointment allows Estrada to assume mayoral responsibilities in the event of Workman’s absence, including presiding over council meetings.
“I am honored and proud of being chosen for this position,” Estrada said. “I feel I am capable of serving in the role of mayor pro tem for Wapato.”