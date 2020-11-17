The Wapato City Council appointed Elizabeth Villa to serve in the vacated Position 6 council member seat Monday.
The council also vacated Position 3 at Monday’s meeting after member Ralph Sanchez failed to attend three consecutive meetings, as allowed according to state law for second-class cities.
Villa has 30 years of experience as a nurse, co-founded Narcotics Anonymous in Wapato, and has served as an advocate for the Yakama Nation for more than 15 years.
She also has helped with recent community service events in the city, organizing the 2019 tamale fest and helping with mask giveaways during the COVID-19 pandemic.
When expressing her interest in the position at a council meeting in October, Villa cited her involvement in the community, her family ties to Wapato and decades of professional experience as reasons she should be appointed.
The council selected Villa over two other applicants, Frank Jaime and Robert Reyna. Both had formerly served on the city council.
The position became open after Judith Owens-Canapo resigned in September, citing false accusations made against her by city staff.
Villa said she’s excited to serve her community as a council member.
“A big thank-you to my husband, my children, family, friends and the Wapato Community for all your love and support,” she posted to her Facebook following the meeting. “Thanks for believing in me.”
In a follow-up interview, Villa said she had never intended to become a public official. But she said the corruption that plagued Wapato over the last few years prompted her to get involved and help the community.
"There's a lot of putting back together that needs to happen for Wapato," she said. "We need to fight for what the Wapato community needs. We need to think positive and move forward."
Villa said she hopes that as a council member ,she can help make Wapato beautiful again.
"I want Wapato to be a community where people can walk down the street, where there isn't all this graffiti and gangs," she said. "I want Wapato to be beautiful, and I want to do the best I can."