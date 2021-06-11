The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit reaffirmed that Glenwood Valley in Klickitat County is part of the 1.3-million-acre Yakama reservation.
The 121,466-acre area overlaps the reservation and Klickitat County. It’s situated northwest of Goldendale at the southwest boundary of the reservation.
The actual boundary of the reservation in that area had been debated for more than 150 years until August 2019, when U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Rice ruled that Tract D was within the reservation.
On Friday, a three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit upheld Rice’s decision.
The ruling allows the Yakamas much criminal and civil jurisdiction over Native Americans in the area.
Yakama leaders applauded the Ninth Circuit’s decision.
“The Ninth Circuit’s decision is a resounding victory for the rights that our ancestors reserved in the Treaty of 1855. Both parties to the Treaty joined together to protect the Yakama Reservation from Klickitat County’s challenge, and we are thankful the Ninth Circuit honored the Treaty parties’ common understanding,” Yakama Nation Tribal Council Chairman Delano Saluskin said in a statement.
The boundary dispute arose not long after the treaty was signed. The initial reservation map was lost, and subsequent surveys left the area out.
In about 1930 – 75 years after the treaty’s signing – the initial map was found by an employee in the Office of Indian Affairs. The map was misfiled.
However, the federal government didn’t approve a survey including Tract D in the reservation until 1982.
Upholding Rice’s ruling, the Ninth Circuit based its decision on language in the treaty that describes the area as part of the reservation.
Justices read the treaty applying the Indian canon of construction, which says treaty terms must be interpreted in the way they would have been understood by Indigenous people of that time and any ambiguities must be resolved in their favor.
“The panel held that under this canon, the Treaty’s ambiguity must be resolved according to the Yakamas’ understanding that Tract D was included within the Yakama Reservation. The panel therefore agreed with the district court’s interpretation that the Treaty included Tract D within the Reservation.” Justice Michelle T. Friedland wrote in the court’s opinion.