Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash near Harrah, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash happened around 8:20 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Harrah Road and Evans Road when a dump truck and a passenger vehicle collided, sheriff’s office spokesman Casey Schilperoot said.
Schilperoot said the passenger vehicle caught fire, and firefighters had to extricate victims from that vehicle after they put out the fire.
Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the crash, and surrounding roads will be closed for most of the afternoon, Schilperoot said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.