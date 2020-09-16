The city of Toppenish will be offering grants up to $10,000 to small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The city is receiving a $273,150 CARES Act grant. Of that, $190,000 will be distributed to local businesses that meet certain requirements, said City Manager Lance Hoyt.
The remaining funds will go toward city services that were impacted by the pandemic, he said.
The city began accepting grant applications Wednesday. Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first serve basis.
“I would advise businesses to get their applications in as soon as possible,” Hoyt said.
For-profit Toppenish businesses are eligible for grants if they've been in operation for at least one year, have five or fewer employees including the owner, and had to reduce capacity or close due to COIVD-19.
Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sept. 29.
Applications are available in English and Spanish. More information is available at cityoftoppenish.us.
The Yakima County Development Association will assist applicants by appointment from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 18 and Sept. 25. Appointments can be made by calling 509-575-1140.